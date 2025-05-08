Hyderabad to Hanoi: Vietnam Airlines Launches Direct Flight Service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the launch of a new flight route connecting Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) in Hanoi, Vietnam. The service commenced on May 7, in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines.

The newly introduced flight will depart from Hyderabad at 11:45 PM and arrive in Hanoi at 5:25 AM local time. The return flight, VN-985, will leave Hanoi at 7:15 PM local time and return to Hyderabad at 10:15 PM. The direct service will operate on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, expressed enthusiasm about the new route, highlighting the growing demand for travel to Vietnam. "The new direct flight service will offer greater travel convenience for both business and leisure travelers. This route will connect more regions in South India to Hanoi, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a key transit hub," Panicker said. He also highlighted the significance of this new service in strengthening economic and cultural ties between India and Vietnam.

Nguyen Trung Hieu, Country Manager for Vietnam Airlines in India, also commented on the new service, calling South India a crucial market for the airline. “Hyderabad is a vibrant city, renowned for its dynamic tech sector and rich cultural heritage. We are excited to introduce direct flights to and from this growing metropolitan area, building on our expanding presence in India,” Hieu stated.

Abhishek Goyal, CEO and Executive Director of Aeroprime Group, the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Vietnam Airlines in India, welcomed the launch, noting the company’s commitment to enhancing passenger services and opening new routes for Vietnam Airlines. "We are proud to support the airline’s growth in India, and the new Hyderabad-Hanoi route will foster greater business and tourism exchange between the two countries," Goyal remarked.