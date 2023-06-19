Live
- Bapatla: BJP dares Jagan to release white paper on development
- Hyderabad: TSUTF urges govt to resolve education issues soon
- Vijayawada: Power utilities told to plan preventive maintenance activities
- Modi’s US visit from tomorrow
- Haritha Haram in Telangana from today
- DRDO successfully tests TAPAS UAV
- Emergency a ‘dark period’ in India’s history: Modi
- Delhi wakes up to rains
- Bharat Kund in Ayodhya to get makeover
- Summer woes continue to haunt Godavari people
Hyderabad: TSUTF urges govt to resolve education issues soon
Highlights
Members of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) held a District Committee meeting on Sunday and demanded the State government to address the education issues immediately.
Hyderabad: Members of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) held a District Committee meeting on Sunday and demanded the State government to address the education issues immediately.
The members pointed out that the government is neglecting the education sector, not taking up transfers and promotions and not filling up the vacant posts in schools.
TS UTF Convenor of the State Academic Committee, Sharada said that there are many women teachers in Hyderabad district to take the lead in the movements to solve the problems.
During the meeting, Vinay Kumar was appointed as the FWF district convener, Narasimha Reddy as the convener of aided schools, Renu and Bhasha as co-conveners.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS