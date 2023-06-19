  • Menu
Hyderabad: TSUTF urges govt to resolve education issues soon

Members of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) held a District Committee meeting on Sunday and demanded the State government to address the education issues immediately.

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) held a District Committee meeting on Sunday and demanded the State government to address the education issues immediately.

The members pointed out that the government is neglecting the education sector, not taking up transfers and promotions and not filling up the vacant posts in schools.

TS UTF Convenor of the State Academic Committee, Sharada said that there are many women teachers in Hyderabad district to take the lead in the movements to solve the problems.

During the meeting, Vinay Kumar was appointed as the FWF district convener, Narasimha Reddy as the convener of aided schools, Renu and Bhasha as co-conveners.

