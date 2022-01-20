Hyderabad: 'Vanajeevi' meets MP Santhosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah met TRS MP and Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar here on Wednesday. Vanajeevi couple desired that the Green India Challenge programme be taken up to protect environment. It should be a great success and nature should bless the programme.

Ramaiah said growing greenery is everyone's responsibility. Ramaiah said that the challenge before us is the climatic change. Everyone should plant trees to increase the green cover and protect the forests.

He said that the red sanders trees of more than 20 tones would be handover to the government as part of the Haritha Nidhi. Santosh Kumar inquired about their health and said if they require any medical help, they can contact him and he would extend all the help.

The MP has expressed his readiness to supply saplings from Green India Challenge programme to Ramaiah to plant and distribute.