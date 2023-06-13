Hyderabad: With monsoon around the corner, GHMC yet to wrap up nala works

Hyderabad: As the Monsoon is just around the corner, the status of the ongoing works under the Telangana government’s Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) in the GHMC limits is still underway and is nowhere nearing completion even past the previously stated deadline.

The delay in these major projects may again inundate the city after every downpour. Previous years situations seems to repeat again as the works are being delayed. The recent unseasonal rains had also flooded various areas in the city.

As part of SNDP, in the first phase, works have been taken up with a cost of Rs 958 crore to develop 60 nalas in various areas where floods were reported in 2020 due to heavy rains and the residents suffered losses. Of the total 60 works, 37 works fall under the GHMC limits, while remaining works belong to the surrounding municipalities.

With the monsoon action plan, the GHMC initiated 37 projects, of which 15 components have been completed by the GHMC, 8 more are nearing completion and the remaining are under various stages,” said an officer at GHMC.

“These SNDP projects were delayed due to changes in land acquisition issues and shifting of underground utilities like sewage pipelines and underground cables.”

The works taken up in all six zones of the GHMC include 8 works in Secunderabad zone, 3 in Kukatpally zone, 10 in LB Nagar zone, 7 in Charminar zone, 7 in Khairtabad zone and 2 in Serilingampally zone. The SNDP works include building bridges/culverts, repairing existing drains, widening stormwater (SW) drains, constructing retaining walls near small stormwater drains and building box drains.

SNDP was formed after Hyderabad floods in October 2020, when the city witnessed heavy flooding after cloud bursts and unusually strong rainfall that led to the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The GHMC stated throughout the monsoon season that the SNDP works would be completed by 2022, but still various phase-I projects are yet to be completed.

However, Municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao had directed officials to complete phase-I by June 1, before monsoon kicks in.

Various projects including six works in LB Nagar zone, five at Secunderabad zone, three in Charminar and one in Kukatpally zone are pending. Moreover, under phase-II of SNDP, 148 works in GHMC limits and were designated in two parts as per priority basis.