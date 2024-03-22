Hyderabad woman and daughter fight off robbers, apprehend one

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughter in Hyderabad foiled a robbery attempt at their home, by fighting off the criminals and even disarming one of them, police said, commending them for their bravery.

Amita Mahnot and her minor daughter not only resisted the robbery but snatched a country-made weapon from one of the offenders.

The video of the incident that occurred in the limits of Begumpet police station on Thursday went viral on social media.

Police said on Friday that they have arrested the robbers, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Sushil Kumar and Premchandra made a vain bid to rob a family in Begumpet. The duo hatched a plan to rob the house and made a recce before their attempt.

As part of the plan, Sushil Kumar called Mahnot, the house owner, and informed her that they brought a courier in the name of N.K.Jain. When her servant went down to receive the courier, the duo, who had their faces covered, entered the house forcefully.

Premchandra directly went into the kitchen and threatened the maidservant by keeping the knife on her throat. In the meantime, there was a brawl between Mahnot's daughter and Sushil Kumar, and Mahnot also intervened to thwart the robbery attempt.

During the brawl, Sushil Kumar took out the country-made gun from his bag and tried to point it out at the mother and daughter.

A police officer said that Mahnot, who knows martial arts, kicked Sushil Kumar and snatched the weapon from him. On receiving the blows and kicks, he escaped from the house. The second accused, who was inside, was unaware of what was happening outside, and neighbours, who rushed to Mahnot's house on hearing the commotion, managed to catch him.

Police recovered ropes, a firearm, a rubber bullet shell, two knives, and one gift box from the accused.

Sushil Kumar, a native of Kanpur, and Premchadra, residing at M.S. Maqtha in the city, were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Rohini Priyadarshini said that the bravery shown by the mother and daughter was exemplary. She said with their courage and confidence, they could thwart the robbery and could catch one of the accused red-handed with the help of neighbours.