HYDRAA demolishes Illegal constructions at Gaganpahad

The ongoing demolition operations by the Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRAA) are intensifying as officials target illegal constructions in various areas. On Saturday, HYDRAA officials started demolitions in Gaganpahad in the Rajendranagar constituency. The authorities have started removing encroachments in the Appa Cheruvu Full Tank Level (FTL) area amid extensive construction activities, which include the removal of a plastic warehouse and other unauthorized structures.

On Friday morning, HYDRA personnel executed demolitions in Ramnagar's Manemma Gully, where several buildings unlawfully occupying drains and roads were targeted. These actions were carried out under the supervision of a heavy police presence to ensure safety and security during the operation. Commissioner Ranganath monitored the situation, overseeing the swift demolition of the illegal structures within 24 hours of his directive.

In the wake of Ranganath's orders, town planning officials were tasked to devise a comprehensive plan addressing the encroachments. Following this, Hu Tahutina, along with the town planning and revenue officials, visited the area to gather crucial details. Their investigation confirmed that both a nala (drain) and the roadway had been obstructed by unlawful constructions, prompting the demolition efforts on Friday.

Using heavy machinery such as JCBs and gas cutters, the demolition team tackled the encroachments with methods designed to effectively raze the structures.