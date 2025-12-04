IGNOU VC Uma Kanjilal to receive Prof G Ram Reddy Excellence Award

Hyderabad: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Uma Kanjilal, will be conferred with the prestigious Prof G Ram Reddy Award for Excellence in Distance Education for the year 2025. The announcement was made by Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), in a press statement on Wednesday.

Prof Chakrapani stated that the award will be presented on 4 December, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Prof G Ram Reddy, a pioneer in the field of distance education in India. To mark the occasion, BRAOU and the Prof G Ram Reddy Memorial Trust will jointly organise the annual Prof G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture.

Prof Ram Reddy’s contributions to higher education are widely acknowledged. He was instrumental in establishing the country’s first open university, Dr B R Ambedkar Open University, and served as its founding Vice-Chancellor. Later, he played a crucial role in setting up IGNOU in New Delhi, where he became the institution’s first Vice-Chancellor.