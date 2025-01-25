IHM’s 2-day ‘Little India’ fest begins today

Hyderabad: The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Hyderabad to host ‘Little India 2025’, a two-day extravaganza on January 25 and 26, at its Vidyanagar campus.

Addressing the media on Friday, Sanjay K Thakur, Principal, IHMH, said that the two-day fest is open for the public from 12:30 pm to 11 pm, on January 25 and 26. “Entry is free, and there are stalls as part of the Utsav from different States, representing different cuisines of our country and from abroad. We have students from all over the country and NRIs from Japan and South Korea, which also makes it a Little India," he added.

He said that the IHMH has been hosting the Little India celebrations for the past eight years, because “We want to pay heartfelt tribute to the vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry of India, truly representing ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ on the eve of the Republic Day.”

He added, “It is more than just a celebration. It’s a platform where budding entrepreneurs, chefs and hospitality enthusiasts hone their culinary and management skills, preparing them to conquer real-world challenges with confidence.”

At the heart of this year’s event, ‘Little India 2025’, is a showcase of regional cuisines from across India, each dish telling a story of tradition and flavour. The Utsav also brims with fun, frolic, and spirited sports, offering invaluable guidance on career opportunities for aspiring hospitality professionals.

Rachna Agashe, Head of Department, IHMH, said that students will set up stalls and serve different cuisines. “It’s an open day, where anyone can walk in and go around the Institute, know what courses we offer, our facilities. Our objective is to build entrepreneurs who provide jobs and learn to overcome challenges in real life. Over 100 students are taking part in this food festival and have set up 26 stalls,” she added.