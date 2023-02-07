It's old wine in new bottle: Dr K Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dr K Laxman called the State Budget for 2023-24 presented on Monday 2023-24 as 'old wine in a new bottle and full of juggling of numbers'. In a statement he said the entire focus of the Budget was to blame the Centre without telling people what the government wants to do for their wellbeing.



"What is said in the Budget is not squaring up with the ground realities;the BRS is trying to take people for a raid with its new antics during the election year to amass votes sipping out new tricks to woo them," he added.

Dr. Laxman said even 10 per cent of assurances and allocated funds for them were not spent during the previous financial year. "There are no proper allocations to medical and education. The Budget has no substance, subject, direction or objective other than to trick people to get votes in the election year, he remarked.