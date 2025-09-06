Live
Khairatabad Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra Underway Amidst Devotee Enthusiasm
The grand Khairatabad Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra has commenced, drawing thousands of devotees. The procession will make its way to Tank Bund, passing notable landmarks such as Rajut Hotel, Telephone Bhavan, and the Secretariat.
Authorities anticipate that the immersion will conclude by 2 pm, located at stand number four on NTR Marg. A Bahubali crane has been installed for the immersion process, ensuring a smooth execution.
In light of the large turnout, police have implemented extensive security measures to safeguard the celebrations during the Khairatabad Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra.
