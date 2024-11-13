Kishan accuses Cong of cheating people in State

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders, stating that they cannot implement the schemes outlined on the first page of their election manifesto in Telangana and, ironically, are trying to deceive the people of Maharashtra.

During a joint media conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, alongside Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Kishan Reddy targeted the Congress party for what he deemed an attempt to mislead the public in Maharashtra.

Kishan Reddy noted that Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka, and Revanth Reddy travelled from village to village promising six guarantees. He mentioned that under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers were promised financial assistance of Rs 15,000, which has not materialised. “The Congress also promised Indiramma houses, yet, not a single foundation has been laid. Instead, residents in Hyderabad living for decades are being evicted in the name of beautification,” he said. Kishan Reddy alleged that despite promises of Rs 500 per quintal for various crops, middlemen are looting farmers without providing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mandated by the central government. He pointed out that the youth were promised Rs 5 lakh in educational assistance, but no one has benefitted from this scheme. Other unfulfilled promises included Rs 4,000 pensions within 100 days of taking office for women, the disabled, toddy workers, labourers, and dialysis patients. He criticised the Congress government for failing to disburse previous pension payments owed to these groups. The Union Minister accused the Congress of cheating the people of Telangana and now attempting to make fraudulent promises in Maharashtra. He challenged Rahul Gandhi for a debate on Telangana’s development at the Mumbai Press Club and urged the people of Maharashtra not to trust the Congress’ lies. He warned that Telangana is facing bankruptcy with a mounting debt of Rs 8 lakh crore, stating that the BRS regime has looted the state for the past 10 years, and the Congress is following suit.