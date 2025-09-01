Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh mandapam on Thursday, marking his presence at one of the country’s most revered Ganesh idols. Speaking to the media during his visit, he extended festive greetings to devotees and emphasized the cultural and patriotic significance of the celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said Hyderabad hosts the most prestigious Ganesh festival in the nation, with the Khairatabad idol standing as a symbol of devotion and unity. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for prosperity across the country, hoping that citizens enjoy peace and happiness, especially with the success of agricultural yields.

He paid tribute to the soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, stating, “I pray that our brave soldiers, who are sacrificing everything for our safety, are blessed with greater strength and resilience.” He also touched upon India’s rapid development, noting that certain global powers, unable to digest the country’s progress, are attempting to impose restrictions. “In this context,” he said, “we must strengthen our nation further by boycotting foreign goods and promoting indigenous products.” The Khairatabad Ganesh festival, which began 70 years ago, continues uninterrupted to this day. Kishan Reddy praised the organizers for maintaining the grandeur and tradition of the event, which he said enhances the prestige of Hyderabad on the national stage.

He recalled how the festival has grown in scale and significance, becoming a cultural landmark that draws lakhs of devotees each year. “This is not just a celebration,” he said, “but a reflection of our heritage, unity, and devotion.”