KTR asks officials to take steps to avoid spread of infectious diseases

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the health department officials to take necessary steps to ensure that is no spread of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas.

The Municipal minister had a review meeting with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the situation in the city and the state because of heavy rains. The minister asked the chief secretary to take up relief works at places where the water is stagnated. The chief secretary said that the state machinery was on the job.

The minister said that the government would come to the rescue of people of the city. He asked the GHMC officials to give priority to sanitation in the areas where the water has receded and also asked the GHMC staff to take steps to remove water from the building cellars. He asked the health department officials to take up necessary steps to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. He asked the officials to make the 104 vehicles ready for providing immediate medical assistance.

The officials informed that since Wednesday food packets were given to about 50,000 people in the affected areas and they would be served food today also. The minister asked the officials to work with the GHMC officials and prepare a report on damages for submitting them to the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the meeting later in the evening.