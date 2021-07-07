KTR fires salvo at Centre over non-cooperation on skyways

Balanagar: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was not cooperating with the State on construction of skyways in different parts of the City by denying to give defence lands from Patny to Suchitra junction and Jubliee bus station to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Turkapally.

Rao said that if the Centre doesn't come forward, the State government will take up the skyway work at Suchitra Junction with its own funds and also the expansion of roads at Bachupally and Quthbullapur.

A worker, Shivamma of Wanaparthi, inaugurated a six- lane flyover at the busy Balanagar Crossroads in the presence of KTR.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the junction was famous as Narasapur Crossroads, which gets a relief from the present traffic snarls. The HMDA built the flyover by spending Rs 385 crore in 1.13 km stretch, 26 pillars and 24 metre width, KTR said. The flyover gives a joy ride with lighting effects, and green cover, he hoped.

Balanagar Crossroads is one if the busy areas with more traffic woes in the City. The bridge gets a reprieve, he felt. "It is to address such issues that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is developing infrastructure under the Strategic Road Development Plan(SRDP).

On August 21, 2017, KTR had laid the foundation for the flyover under SRDP. It has been completed after three years.

He announced the new flyover is being named after former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram. KTR paid floral tributes to the leader.

Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Vivekananda, Mayor Vijayalaxmi and officials were present.