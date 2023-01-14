KTR leads team to WEF Summit at Davos

Hyderabad: An official delegation led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will showcase Telangana as a global destination for investments at the World Economic Forum summit which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16. Rama Rao will meet top leadership of several global companies.

For the fifth time, KT Rama Rao was leading a delegation from Telangana to the World Economic Forum summit organised in Switzerland for five days till January 20. The delegation left for Zurich on Saturday night.

Telangana state has sent a delegation to Davos for the first time in 2018. The global summit of business and political leaders generally happens in the month of January. But due to the Covid pandemic, the 2022 event was held in May. The theme of the 2023 World Economic Forum summit is 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'. Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, KTR will meet top leadership of several global marquee companies at the Telangana Pavilion setup in Davos. The Minister would also be participating in industry round tables organised on the sidelines of the summit.

With an ultimate aim to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the private sector, the IT minister would spell out the progressive and industry-friendly policies of the Telangana government.

Telangana delegation's previous trips to WEF were highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large-scale job creation for local youth. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this year as well.



The Telangana delegation includes IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, Director Lifesciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Automotives Gopal Krishnan and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham.