KTR slams Cong ‘bulldozer raj’, questions RaGa’s silence on row

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana State government, accusing it of unleashing brutal repression on students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) who were fighting to protect the institution’s land.

Addressing the media after meeting with protesting HCU students at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao condemned the State’s actions and raised pointed questions at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his deafening silence on the issue, despite his past advocacy for environmental causes.

The students, who met KTR to seek support for their ongoing struggle, highlighted the State government’s alleged attempts to seize 400 acres of university land under the pretext of development. Rao assured them of BRS’s unwavering support and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration of prioritising real estate profits over the welfare of students, the environment, and Hyderabad’s future.

KTR alleged that the Congress government was resorting to ‘bulldozer politics’ by deploying hundreds of bulldozers and heavy machinery to raze trees and displace wildlife on HCU land. “Why is the State in such a hurry to grab this land? What is the rush to turn a green haven into a concrete jungle worth Rs 30,000 crore?” he questioned, demanding answers from the government.

He emphasised the environmental significance of the area, noting that Western Hyderabad, including Gachibowli and the Financial District, had already transformed into a sprawling urban expanse with little greenery left. “HCU and its surrounding areas are among the last green lungs of this part of the city. Destroying them without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a crime against Hyderabad’s future. Are we heading towards a Delhi-like situation where breathing becomes a luxury?” KTR warned.

In a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, KTR questioned the Congress leader’s inaction despite his history of championing environmental causes. “Rahul Gandhi spoke out against the destruction of Aarey forests in Mumbai and Hasdeo forests in Chhattisgarh. He visited HCU twice in the past, yet today, when his own party’s government is brutalising students and wrecking the environment, he remains silent. Why?” KTR asked.