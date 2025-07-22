Laxman urges stronger cyber security measures amid surge in online frauds

Hyderabad: On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman raised concerns about the growing threat of cyber fraud and digital financial crimes in India, urging decisive action to enhance the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

He highlighted that with India’s rapid shift towards digital banking and UPI-based transactions under the Digital India initiative, citizens—especially senior citizens and those residing in semi-urban and rural areas—are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated online scams.

Dr Laxman acknowledged the crucial role of the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and CERT-In in issuing timely advisories and establishing protective measures. He praised awareness campaigns such as the Cyber Jaagrukta Abhiyan, which aim to educate citizens on cyber threats.

However, despite these initiatives, Dr Laxman stressed the need for further action. He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and other relevant agencies to enhance enforcement capabilities, improve rapid-response systems, and promote digital literacy at the grassroots level.

He pointed out that fraudsters often exploit digital ignorance and advocated for state governments to establish specialised cybercrime cells staffed with trained law enforcement personnel.

“The digital revolution must not become a breeding ground for fear,” Dr Laxman asserted. “People should feel secure while embracing online services. This requires robust security measures, quick resolution of issues, and widespread education.”