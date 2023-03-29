Liquor Stores in Hyderabad Ordered to Close During Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra, authorities in Hyderabad have issued an order to shut down all liquor stores in the city. The move aims to maintain law and order during the festivities and prevent any untoward incidents.

The order applies to all types of liquor vendors, including wine and toddy shops, bars, clubs, pubs, and even the bar rooms of five-star hotels. The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. on March 30 to 6 a.m. on March 31.

The authorities have taken this measure as a precautionary step to ensure that the celebrations proceed peacefully and without any disruptions in Hyderabad. The police have also assured the public that they will be vigilant and will take strict action against anyone who violates the law. They have also warned against the illegal sale of alcohol.

The Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra is an important Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in many parts of India, including Hyderabad. The procession involves the chanting of religious hymns and the carrying of decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. The authorities hope that the closure of liquor stores will help maintain the sanctity of the festival and prevent any untoward incidents.