Logo of women’s collective ‘Dewi’ launched

Hyderabad: Dynamic Entrepreneurs Women Innovators (Dewi), a pioneering women’s collective, has formally launched their logo at Peddamma Gudi, Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

This empowering initiative aims to create a thriving platform for women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds to connect, collaborate, and grow.

“Dewi is more than just a collective; it’s a movement to inspire, uplift, and unite women from every walk of life,” said Dr Neelima Vemula, Founder Chairperson.

Open to women from a broad spectrum of professions—including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, doctors, legal professionals, financial advisors, jewellers, boutique owners, foodpreneurs, artisans, and weavers—Dewi is committed to promoting inclusivity, empowerment, and shared growth.

The official launch of Dewi will take place on June 27, in a unique and symbolic gathering of the first 108 members, graced by the presence of celebrities and dignitaries.