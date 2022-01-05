Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeks report on Bandi's arrest

Hyderabad: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday asked the Union Home Ministry to submit a report on the incident of the arrest of BJP MP and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay within 48 hours.

In a quick reaction, the Union Home Ministry officials sought an explanation from Telangana DGP (Director General of Police) M Mahender Reddy on the alleged high handedness of the police when Sanjay was sitting on dharna at his camp office in Karimnagar town. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was also asked to respond to the arrest of the BJP MP. Sources said that after the LS Speaker receives the report from the Union Home Secretary, he would decide on action to be taken against police officers if found guilty.

It may be mentioned here that soon after his arrest on Sunday night, the BJP MP moved a privilege motion and lodged a complaint to the Speaker requesting to take action against those responsible for taking him into police custody without any

valid reasons.