Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi distributes 383 ration cards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi on Thursday distributed 383 ration cards to the beneficiaries here at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Lakshmi said that the government has decided to provide the ration cards to the poor families to migrated to the city. At present, there are six lakh ration cards in Hyderabad district and another 56,000 new cards were approved, which will benefit around 2 lakh persons.

"Telangana is the only state to have unique schemes like Aasara pension, Kalyana Lakshmi, and KCR kits which shows the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's commitment to the poor," the mayor said.