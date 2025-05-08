MIM, Muslim outfits take part in mock air raid drill in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: The AIMIM and Muslim groups took active part in the Civil Defence mock air raid drill in the city, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s instructions to party MLAs, corporators and booth presidents to participate, especially from Chandrayangutta and Karwan Assembly constituencies, scores took part in the drill. The legislators joined the general public in Khader Bagh and other localities.

In the mock drill conducted near Avalon Apartments near Khader Bagh under Karwan constituency, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep, officials from police, fire department, medical and representatives of hospitals besides NCC cadets took part. “MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today. I along with AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain Saab took part in this mock drill,” tweeted the Karwan MLA.

Earlier during the day, Asaduddin Owaisi had welcomed the strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. Asad took to ‘X’ to welcome the action by the defence forces and called for teaching a lesson to Pakistan. “I welcome the targeted strikes by our defence forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state should be taught a lesson so that there is no other Pahalgam. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure should be destroyed,” wrote Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP ended his post with the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan.

Responding to Operation Sindoor, the president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini in statement said that his organisation considers terrorism a serious threat and a heinous crime against humanity, and deems its complete eradication for the safety, security, and peace of the country and its people. “The action taken by the country’s armed forces and security agencies against terrorism is being supported by the entire country across all religions and communities. The people of India stand united with our forces,” he said.

Sadatullah Hussaini underscored the need to face the challenge unitedly at this juncture.