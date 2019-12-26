MIM not serious about CAA & NRC, flays MBT

Chanchalguda: Following the meeting of AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with members of United Muslim Front with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the MBT accused the party of diluting the issue.

While responding over the visit, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan asked "whether the meeting was for NPR, NRC or to extend support TRS party in upcoming municipal elections in Telangana."

Speaking to media persons, Amjedullah wondered why it took so long for the MIM to take up the matter with the Chief Minister, who is considered to be his close ally. "This meeting appears to be about the upcoming municipal elections, whose schedule is already released. The process of nomination will start from January 7 and the elections will be held on January 20. It is unfortunate that elders from community fell prey to his tactics," he said.

Further, he felt that the next protest meetings will turn into public meetings for backing TRS in the municipal elections. "The meeting which will be held in Nizamabad on December 27 with all party leaders will be an attempt to garner support for the TRS. Even during Assembly elections there was an all-party meeting which backed TRS," he recalled.

The MBT leader called upon the Chief Minister, who claims to be secular, to come out and take part in protests on the roads. "When other 13 states and its CMs are protesting including West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, why not our CM," he wondered.

Later, he requested the Muslim representatives of different organisations who were present in the meeting with Chief Minister to make public, whatever was discussed.