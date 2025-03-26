MIM throws a bombshell on BRS govt ‘school bench scam’

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made a startling revelation in the House that the ‘school bench scam’ was bigger than corruption in the Kaleshwaram project under the BRS rule. He alleged that as part of the ‘Mana Vooru Mana Badi’ programme, the then KCR government purchased lakhs of benches five times more than the original market price. He demanded the government initiate a probe.

Participating in a debate on the State budget in the Assembly, Akbar said that lakhs of school benches were procured for about Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000, when the market price was around Rs 4,000. “This is a bigger scam than the Kaleshwaram project. This is how they looted as lakhs of benches were procured as part of the scheme. The guy who was involved in this scam is now close to you now,” he pointed out, without naming anyone.