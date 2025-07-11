  • Menu
Minister Seethakka Inaugurates Silk Exhibition, Urges GST Cut for Handloom Weavers

Minister Seethakka inaugurated the Silk Exhibition by Indian Silk Gallery at Sathya Sai Nigamagam, advocating for lower GST on handloom products and...

Minister Seethakka inaugurated the Silk Exhibition by Indian Silk Gallery at Sathya Sai Nigamagam, advocating for lower GST on handloom products and encouraging people to wear handlooms to support weavers.

With over 70 stalls showcasing beautiful sarees and silk fabrics from across India, the exhibition connects consumers with skilled artisans.

Students from Growing Roots School also attended an educational session led by Central Silk Board experts, learning about silkworms and silk production.

Organizers emphasized the importance of buying certified silk products and supporting India’s rich handloom heritage.

