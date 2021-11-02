Minor rape survivor struggles for admission to Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad: A six-year-old survivor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ruling party leader in Yallareddypet mandal, of Rajanna Sircilla district, was troubled by the Niloufer Hospital authorities in getting admitted for better treatment on Monday.

The tribal girl was sexually assaulted on October 27. The incident came to light two days later, after she became sick, which further triggered public outrage. After a police complaint was lodged by her parents, she was admitted and treated in a local hospital. But, according to the parents, the girl was forcibly discharged on October 31, despite not being cured. After she developed health issues on Sunday night, they shifted her to Niloufer Hospital.

Said R Sriram Naik, general secretary, Telangana Tribal Association, "knowing the sensitivity of the issue, hospital authorities had not allowed her to get admitted. She was left to sit in a ward for six hours without treatment. After our protest at the hospital the girl was allowed for treatment," he added.