MLA inspects road works in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: With plans to improve road infrastructure in Yakutpura constituency, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj initiated the laying of new CC road works in various areas in Santosh Nagar division on Tuesday.

Jaffar Hussain along with Santosh Nagar division Corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain held an inspection under Santosh Nagar division. He also reviewed developmental works in different localities.

They inspected the ongoing CC road construction works in MB Hatt and surrounding areas. Muzaffar said a total of five CC Roads works were started with a total budget of Rs 38.71 lakh.

Moreover, with the recently sanctioned amount of over Rs 2.5 crore, the developmental works in Santosh Nagar picked up pace. The works includes the laying of new sewerage and drinking water pipelines, junction beautification and a re-carpeting of road.

Residents of the old Santosh Nagar colony, new Santosh Nagar colony, Azad Nagar, and CRIDA Road have been grappling with issues such as sewage overflow and insufficient drinking water. These problems stem due to the lack of upgradation of the infrastructure to meet current needs. In response, efforts to revamp the pipeline systems have been initiated to address these critical concerns.