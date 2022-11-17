MLA Raja Singh fears threat to life

Hyderabad: The controversial MLA of BJP T Raja Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to the IGP of Intelligence and asked him as to why they were not replacing his existing bullet proof vehicle to him. He asked the IG whether he was seeking permission from CM KCR to replace his vehicle or showing negligence in replacing it?

He told the IG that there was possibility of an attack by anti-social elements on him and added that he was facing a threat to his life. He told the IG that he needs to visit his constituency and take part in development programmes. He demanded that the IG allot him a new bullet proof vehicle.

It may be noted here that Raja Singh expressed his anger over the frequent snags in his existing bullet proof vehicles on Monday. He alleged that the officials of the Intelligence department had allotted him a defective vehicle despite knowing about the threats to his life.

Stating that he was allotted a bullet proof vehicle by the State government following a warning from the Central Intelligence department, he said the vehicle stopped in the middle of a road four months back and added that he had returned the vehicle to the State government following the incident. He also alleged that the same vehicle was sent to him after carrying out repairs.