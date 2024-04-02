Modi insulted President & Vice President: Cong

Hyderabad: G Niranjan, TPCC senior vice-president & Chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee said Prime Minister Modi insulted the President of India on the occasion of awarding Bharat Ratna to L K Advani, who claims that “we had given the post of President to an adivasi woman”.

The narrow-minded Modi with his ego was seen sitting while the President was standing and presenting the award to Advani ji. When President Draupadi Murmu was awarding the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani by standing up, Modi did not stand up as per the protocol and insulted the President by sitting arrogantly. Apart from the President of India, Modi also insulted the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the program by keeping him sitting at a distance.

“It is offensive. The Congress party strongly condemns this neglect of protocol. Modi should apologize to the President, Vice President and the people of India for his arrogant behaviour. This is a proof of Modi’s dictatorial tendencies. How Modi, who claims he respects and follow Indian traditions by ignoring this protocol?”

Niranjan said the President was also insulted by not being invited to the inauguration of Bala Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi is a big actor in this era and bold in deceiving people. If Modi returns to power for the third time, dictatorial rule will begin in India, he added