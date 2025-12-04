MP Aruna slams CM Revanth for ‘arrogant’ remarks mocking Hindu Gods

BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP D K Aruna on Wednesday condemned Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his alleged remarks mocking Hindu gods. In a statement, she described the comments as arrogant and shameful, accusing the Congress party of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments for publicity.

Aruna recalled that Revanth Reddy had projected himself as a devout Hindu before the elections, but after assuming office, he had insulted the faith of millions. Drawing parallels with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she said both leaders have spoken against Hindu gods, betraying the trust of the people.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, Aruna said it represents universal happiness and the welfare of all. She highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP is working with the slogan “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka Prayas” to ensure progress and welfare for every citizen.

The BJP leader accused the Congress party of spreading hatred against Hindus and Sanatana Dharma. She cited past remarks by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who questioned the role of gods and temples, and linked them to Revanth Reddy’s recent comments suggesting “one God for drunkards and one for non-vegetarians.”

Aruna urged the Hindu community to respond collectively to what she termed derogatory remarks by the Chief Minister.

She warned that the Congress party will have to pay a political price for insulting Hindu beliefs and predicted that the people of Telangana will soon deliver a strong lesson to the ruling party. Aruna reiterated that the BJP stands firmly with the Hindu community and will continue to safeguard Sanatana Dharma against attempts to demean it.