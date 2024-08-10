NALSAR, LCI to hold meet on AI today

Live
Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law and the Law Commission of India (LCI), joined hands to hold a one-day conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Law and Justice in India today.
Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University, Hyderabad, said that the day-long conference on Saturday is being organised in light of rapid developments in AI and Law and the adoption of AI in ‘Law, Justice and Judicial System’. The Supreme Court of India is using AI-facilitated SUPACE and greater thrust in the use of AI in Law and Justice.
He noted that the AI-based tools are now part of e-Courts Modernisation Phase-III. “Many law firms are using AI-based tools, while legal tech start-ups are active in developing AI-based products and services. Globally, AI is transforming the law and justice in many ways,” he said.