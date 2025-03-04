Name Warangal airport after Rani Rudrama Devi, demands MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday suggested the state government to name the new airport to be developed in Warangal after Rani Rudrama Devi. MLC Kavitha launched a postcard movement to pressure the government to implement the promises made to women.

She sent 10,000 postcards to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Speaking to reporters, the Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha said that if an announcement was not made by March 8 on the implementation of the guarantees, 10,000 women will go to 10,000 villages and collect lakhs of postcards from women to send them to Sonia Gandhi.

She said, “The Congress party secured women votes in the name of Sonia Gandhi. We will send lakhs of postcards to Sonia Gandhi. CM Revanth Reddy is not thinking humanely about women. There will be serious consequences if women are deceived.”