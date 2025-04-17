National Herald case: Cong to hold big protest against ED action today

Hyderabad: As part of the nationwide protests condemning the ED’s chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, the party leaders and workers took out a rally from MLA quarters to BSNL office in Saifabad on Wednesday. The party leadership has decided to hold a massive dharna at ED office in Basheerbagh on Thursday.

The party cadre led by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding black flags and placards as part of the demonstration on Wednesday. Describing this as political vendetta, Mahesh Goud asserted that the party will not be cowed down by the threats. He urged the ED officials to keep up the sanctity and autonomy of the organisation. He lamented that both ED and CBI have now turned into agents of BJP at the Centre. “Beginning from 2014, you may analyse the trend as close to 95 percent of the cases booked by ED are against the political rivals. Beginning from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi this family has made sacrifices for the nation and people won’t keep quiet if this continues,” he cautioned.

Mahesh Goud wondered as to why the National Herald finances come under ambit of the money laundering. “The Congress party has made its contribution to the paper run none other than the party itself. How does it amount to money laundering? There is no outsider involvement or investment. Even the investment made by the party leaders was in the form of loan. This is clear case of political vendetta, as the BJP and Modi are frustrated with the public support the Congress is receiving,” he emphasised.

The PCC president reminded how India’s first Prime Minister Nehru had spent nine years in jail while fighting for Independent India and said that the entire nation considers the family in highest regard. He affirmed that the party will continue to fight against the fascist forces till they are defeated.