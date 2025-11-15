  1. Home
NCP candidate dies during JH by-poll counting

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 8:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: During the counting of votes for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Mohammed Anwar died of a suspected cardiac arrest on Friday.

A 40-year-old, Anwar secured 78 votes in the by-election. Anwar, a resident of Erragadda, had reportedly been anxiously waiting for the counting since morning when he collapsed with severe chest pain. Family members immediately took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Anwar had contested the by-poll from the Nationalist Congress Party and was allotted a clock as the symbol.

Jubilee Hills By-electionNCP Candidate DeathMohammed AnwarCardiac ArrestHyderabad Politics

