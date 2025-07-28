NHRC to hold a 2-day special public hearing in Hyd from today

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will conduct a two-day special public hearing in Hyderabad on July 28 and 29 to address 109 cases of human rights violations from Telangana. NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian, along with members Justice (Dr) Vidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, will hear the cases in the presence of the complainants and relevant state officials at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Centre in Jubilee Hills, starting at 10 AM on both days.

A NHRC statement issued on Sunday announced that Principal Secretary Bharat Lal, Director General of Investigation R. P. Meena, Registrar for Law Joginder Singh, and other senior officials will also be present.

The cases under consideration will include issues such as police misconduct, denial of benefits from various government social welfare schemes, irregularities within prisons, negligence in protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, rights of students in schools across the state, health concerns affecting pregnant and lactating mothers, and trafficking.