NIEPID, Divi’s Foundation partner to strengthen disability services for kids

Hyderabad: Marking World Disability Day, the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, and the Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC), through its implementing unit Varnam Child Development Centre, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance services for children with developmental disabilities.

This collaboration brings together NIEPID’s national leadership in disability empowerment and DFGC’s expanding work in developmental care, training, and community programmes. The MoU outlines cooperation in early identification and intervention, capacity building for professionals and caregivers, joint research, and strengthening community awareness and inclusion initiatives.

A joint coordination committee will guide and monitor implementation over the three-year period to ensure structured collaboration, knowledge-sharing and measurable impact. Signing the MoU on World Disability Day underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to building stronger, more inclusive systems of care—so that every child with developmental delays, intellectual disabilities or neurodevelopment challenges receives the support they need to thrive.