Nizampet residents raise red flag over apathy towards lake

Hyderabad: Upset by official negligence towards Amber Lake in Nizampet, which has been completely turned into an illegal dump yard, residents are struggling with sleepless nights. In response, some residents have launched an awareness campaign to highlight the pollution and degradation of the lake, aiming to draw the attention of the concerned authorities.

The lake once home to birds of various species is now infested with mosquitoes, pigs and stray dogs. Earlier the lake was spread over 200 acres but at present, half portion of the lake has been encroached. The surrounding of the lake has become a garbage dump yard, especially local butchers located near the lake are processing the meat and dumping waste into the lake due to this bad smell is emanating from it.

Few residents pointed out that as Nizampet is located in the catchment area of Amber Lake, sewage from the households is directly let into the lake.

The illegal dumping of waste is adding fuel to the fire, making life difficult for residents.

The continuous foul smell emanating from the waste is forcing locals to keep their doors and windows shut. Due to the apathy of concerned officials, few locals have taken up awareness campaigns about the pollution and degradation of the lake to awaken the concerned officials.

In that regard recently few locals have taken out a rally to educate the residents and also the concerned officials to rectify the issue.

Teja, a social activist, said, “Waste food scraps and faecal waste are being dumped into the lake, especially at night. Despite submitting multiple representations to officials, no action has been taken to resolve the issue, causing severe hardship for locals. To bring forward the issue we have begun an awareness campaign.”