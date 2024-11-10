Officials collect details from Governor

  • Menu
Hyderabad: As part of integrated household survey, senior officials led by Principal Secretary, Planning Sandeep Kumar Sultania visited Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and collected details from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Principal Secretary to Governor, B Venkatesham, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

