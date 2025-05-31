Live
- DMK to formally launch party‘s 2026 Assembly election campaign from Madurai tomorrow
- Kannada activist booked for burning posters of Kamal Haasan
- Five killed, six injured in tragic road accident in UP’s Hardoi
- Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Exclusive Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and AIoT Products
- Bengaluru among global tech powerhouses, says CBRE report
- Nadda in Jaipur today to launch schemes for enhancing women's education, financial security
- Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men
- Court grants permission to Darshan for foreign travel
- Advanced endoscopic procedure to treat oesophagealtumour
One killed, thirteen injured in a road accident in Gachibowli
A road accident in the Gachibowli police limits has resulted in one fatality and left thirteen individuals seriously injured. The incident occurred when a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw transporting passengers near Gopanpally.
The police were promptly alerted, and local residents assisted the Gachibowli police in transporting the injured to hospital for urgent medical care. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details regarding the incident are pending.
