One killed, thirteen injured in a road accident in Gachibowli

Highlights

A road accident in the Gachibowli police limits has resulted in one fatality and left thirteen individuals seriously injured. The incident occurred...

A road accident in the Gachibowli police limits has resulted in one fatality and left thirteen individuals seriously injured. The incident occurred when a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw transporting passengers near Gopanpally.

The police were promptly alerted, and local residents assisted the Gachibowli police in transporting the injured to hospital for urgent medical care. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details regarding the incident are pending.

