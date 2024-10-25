OU celebrates UN Day

Hyderabad: BR Ambedkar Memorial Library, Osmania University, celebrated United Nations Day on Thursday and emphasised digital youth and sustainable development.

Dr Achala Munigal, in-charge librarian, spearheaded the event, recognising the potential of digital technology to drive positive change.

Professor Molugaram highlighted the significance of digital tools in accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasised the potential of digital platforms to empower youth and create inclusive, equitable, and innovative solutions for global challenges. He also conveyed that as a designated United Nations depository library, the Osmania University Library plays a crucial role in disseminating knowledge about the UN and its activities.