  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

OU to be developed to international standards, says CM Revanth Reddy

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 9:13 AM IST
OU to be developed to international standards, says CM Revanth Reddy
X

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao destroyed the prestigious Osmania University (OU). The Chief Minister stated that the State Government will announce huge funds to develop Osmania University with international standards at the Arts College meeting to be organised on 7 December. The Chief Minister said that the government was unveiling the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document at the Global Summit, a vision that targets to achieve a US $3 Trillion economy by 2047.

While addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan premises, the Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the state into three regions: the Core Urban Region (CURE), Peri Urban Region (PURE), and Rural Agricultural Region Economy (RARE).

The government has already decided to shift the polluting industries inside the core urban region to the outside of the Outer Ring Road. PURE will be developed inside the Regional Ring Road, and RARE outside the Regional Ring Road.

Tags

Revanth ReddyOsmania UniversityTelangana Rising 2047 VisionUrban–Rural Regional ModelKCR Criticism
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 December 2025: Get Free Pets, Skins, Diamonds

Check the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 December 2025. Use these active codes to get free pets, emotes, gun skins, Gloo Walls, diamonds, and more. Redeem quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – August 15, 2025

National News

More
Share it
X