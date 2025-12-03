OU to be developed to international standards, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao destroyed the prestigious Osmania University (OU). The Chief Minister stated that the State Government will announce huge funds to develop Osmania University with international standards at the Arts College meeting to be organised on 7 December. The Chief Minister said that the government was unveiling the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document at the Global Summit, a vision that targets to achieve a US $3 Trillion economy by 2047.

While addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan premises, the Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the state into three regions: the Core Urban Region (CURE), Peri Urban Region (PURE), and Rural Agricultural Region Economy (RARE).

The government has already decided to shift the polluting industries inside the core urban region to the outside of the Outer Ring Road. PURE will be developed inside the Regional Ring Road, and RARE outside the Regional Ring Road.