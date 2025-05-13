OU to hold int’l conference on microbiology

Hyderabad: The Department of Microbiology, University College of Science, Osmania University, launched the brochure and poster for the upcoming International Conference on Emerging Microbial Technologies for One Health, scheduled from October 15 to 17. This prestigious event is being organised to mark the Golden Jubilee (50 years) of the Department of Microbiology.

On Monday, Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, formally released the conference brochure and poster in the presence of faculty members and distinguished guests. During his speech, Professor Molugaram emphasised the importance of organising the conference in a grand and impactful manner by inviting renowned speakers from at least 20 countries. He also suggested that the department collaborate with a reputable international journal to publish the research papers presented at the conference, which would enhance the global visibility of the academic contributions.

The event was attended by Professor G Naresh Reddy, Registrar; Professor Gunda Prabhakar, Principal of the University College of Science; and esteemed faculty members, including Professor Sandeepta and Dr Hameeda Bee.

Professor B Bhima, the conference convenor and head of the department, informed participants that the conference is expected to serve as a global platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals working in the fields of microbiology and one health, promoting collaborative research and innovation. He urged all stakeholders to register and participate in the conference to ensure its success. The detailed brochure and additional relevant information are available on the Osmania University website, www.osmania.ac.in.