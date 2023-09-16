Parliament Special Session: CM KCR prods MPs to raise pitch for 33 pc quota for OBCs, women

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the party MPs to raise their voice for 33 per cent reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) and women in the Parliament session starting from September 18. The CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding 33 per cent reservations for women and OBCs.

The BRS chief who chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary party at Pragathi Bhavan, said the party was committed for the uplift of BCs. It would question the Centre to preserve their rights.

The CM asked the MPs to raise their voice on these issues in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

In the letter to Modi, he said the visionary architects of the Constitution had envisaged providing suitable provisions for affirmative action by the State to correct historical wrongs that were done to socially and educationally marginalised sections of society.

‘Part of this objective was achieved by providing reservations for OBCs in public employment and admissions in educational institutions. However, proportionate representation in Parliament and State Legislatures is a sin quo non in a democratic polity to reflect hopes and aspirations of the marginalised sections’.