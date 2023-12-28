People observing anti-Hindu and anti-Sanathan mindset of INDIA bloc

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said people of the country need to think about the Congress and its political alliances posing a threat to the nation's unity and integrity.

Addressing the party leaders here on Wednesday, he said that the arrogance of the INDIA alliance under the Congress posing not only to the country but also to the Sanatana Dharma, Hinduism and Hindi-speaking people day by day.

He said that from the very beginning, the Congress-led coalition has been trying to destabilize the unity of India at every opportunity.

He recalled how a leader of the DMK party in the Congress alliance, said that Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come to Tamil Nadu to wash toilets. "Such comments are extremely unfortunate and offensive

If the workers from those areas believe in labour and migrate to different parts of the country for livelihood. Should they be insulted? Insulting the labourers and taunting the hard workers has been a habit of the Congress party and those who are associated with it from the beginning. "That is all that could be expected from those who do not know how to think about society except family politics."

Similarly, an MP invited the wrath of all sections of society when he said that BJP wins only in states that drink cow urine. DMK party compares Sanatana Dharma with cancer, dengue and malaria.

They are making their agenda clear for the 2024 elections. Their idea is to eradicate Hinduism and Hindus if they come to power. The Congress party does not even think that people's sentiments will be hurt if they talk like this. They sound like German dictator Adolf Hitler, who slandered the Jews in a similar language. He insulted the Jew's faith saying they do not have a religion but 'They were like Tuberculosis for the society." Kishan Reddy said that Hindu society and India will have to see more of this from the Congress party?

The Union Minister said that the Congress party has adopted such a trend since the independence.

"In November 1947, then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that the holy Somnath temple would be restored. Although Gandhi agreed to this, Prime Minister Nehru strategically blocked it."

Similarly, he asked the then President Dr Rajendra Praasad in May 1951 not to participate in the revival of Somnath temple. That apart, he asked the foreign secretary and Indian ambassadors abroad not to pay attention to what the President expressed his opposition to Hinduism.

The Congress party's ally, the DMK party from Tamil Nadu, has held many demonstrations questioning Sanatanadharma and the existence of Lord Ram. On January 24, 1971, the DMK party in the Congress alliance organized a large-scale rally in Salem. Also, it had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court in 2007 claiming that "all the things mentioned in the Puranas and Itihas are ancient Indian literature and have no historical basis." Questioning even the existence of Lord Ram and wanting to demolish the sacred Ram Sethu to build the SetuSamudram Shipping Canal Project.