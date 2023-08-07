  • Menu
People would throng Assembly premises to see Gaddar

Be it the huge open meeting held at Jagtial on September 9, 1978 under the auspices of Rythu Kooli Sangam, the Rythu Kooli Mahasabhas held in Warangal on May 5 and 6, 1990 are living proofs of his popular appeal

Hyderabad: Gaddar has a unique place in the history of Telangana. As long as there is a solid history of Telangana, his place in it will remain stable. Gaddar was a great leader who ignited the spirit of movement in crores of people with his songs. When he was coming to the assembly, the premises would be crowded with people.

Be it the huge open meeting held at Jagtial on September 9, 1978 under the auspices of Rythu Kooli Sangam, the Rythu Kooli Mahasabhas held in Warangal on May 5 and 6, 1990 are living proofs of his popular appeal.

