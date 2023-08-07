Live
- National Handloom Day 2023: Date, Significance and History
- VC Sajjanar recalls his association with Gaddar
- Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar
- MLA disqualification case: Vanama Venkateswara Rao gets relief from SC
- Jana Sena party should keep distance from Chandrababu: Kodali Nani
- Planning to visit Annavaram temple!!! This , might give you a shock
- AstaGuru presents a celebration of global history and heritage with ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 10,000
- Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Honourable Counsel of Kazakhstan, inaugurated ‘FEHMICON 2023’
- Benefits of Breastfeeding
Just In
People would throng Assembly premises to see Gaddar
Highlights
Be it the huge open meeting held at Jagtial on September 9, 1978 under the auspices of Rythu Kooli Sangam, the Rythu Kooli Mahasabhas held in Warangal on May 5 and 6, 1990 are living proofs of his popular appeal
Hyderabad: Gaddar has a unique place in the history of Telangana. As long as there is a solid history of Telangana, his place in it will remain stable. Gaddar was a great leader who ignited the spirit of movement in crores of people with his songs. When he was coming to the assembly, the premises would be crowded with people.
Be it the huge open meeting held at Jagtial on September 9, 1978 under the auspices of Rythu Kooli Sangam, the Rythu Kooli Mahasabhas held in Warangal on May 5 and 6, 1990 are living proofs of his popular appeal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS