Police reopens ‘Hit and Run case’ which took place two years ago in Hyderabad

Highlights

The car that hit the boy allegedly belonged to Shakeel. The police identified the car as registered in the name of Meera Infra. But no action was taken against Shakeel

Hyderabad: The police has given a shock to former MLA Shakeel as they have reopened the hit and run case which took place two years ago on March 17, 2022.

It is learnt that two years ago, a car ran over a two-year-old boy who was crossing the road at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 in Hyderabad. In this incident, the boy died and two others were injured. The car that hit the boy allegedly belonged to Shakeel. The police identified the car as registered in the name of Meera Infra. But no action was taken against Shakeel.

It was also found then that there was a sticker with MLA Shakeel's name on the car. But then Shakeel said that the car with that sticker is not his... he gave his sticker to a friend. The Jubilee Hills police have charged the car driver and another person in connection with the accident.

In this background, now the Jubilee Hills police have reopened the case.

