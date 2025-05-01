Ponnam inaugurates Vahan Sarathi portal in Sec’bad

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has launched the ‘Vahan Sarathi’ portal at the RTO office in Secunderabad as a pilot initiative, aimed at delivering essential digital services to motorists. This innovative portal will streamline all processes associated with vehicle registration and driving licenses, making it easier for users to access these vital services.

The Vahan Sarathi portal is designed to streamline the processes of obtaining driving licenses and registering vehicles throughout the state. This initiative will automate the RTO operations, enhancing efficiency. Launched by the Centre in 2021, the previous BRS government chose not to implement Vahan Sarathi, opting instead for a system run by CMS Computers Limited. In contrast, several other states, such as Andhra Pradesh, have successfully transitioned to this centralised portal.

Vahan Sarathi automates RTO operations, including issuing permits, taxation, enforcement registration certificates, conductor licences, and driving school licences. While every state in the country is already linked to this portal, the Telangana government has finally chosen to join the national initiative. This integration will enable the portal to maintain comprehensive records of vehicle and driving license information through the National Information Centre established by the Central Government. Users will benefit from features like transferring vehicle registrations between states, renewing driving licenses, and updating addresses.