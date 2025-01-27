R-Day celebrations held at Bus Bhavan

Hyderabad: The 76th Republic Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) headquarters in Bus Bhavan on Sunday.

The TGSRTC Executive Director-Operations Munishekhar unfurled the national flag.

The Chief Operating Officer of TGSRTC, Dr Ravinder, along with senior officials, adorned the portraits of the freedom fighters with garlands, paying tribute to their invaluable sacrifices.