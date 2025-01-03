Rachakonda police prohibits assembly of 5 or more near test centres

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu has prohibited the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-meter radius at all the examination centres to conduct the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 7, except on January 5. The restrictions will be in place during the TSPSC-CBRT exams for the posts of women and child welfare officer and extension officer (supervisor) Grade-1 in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department. These orders will be effective from 6 am to 8 pm on the specified dates mentioned.

However, the following are exempted from the operation of this order: police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, the flying squad of the education department, and funeral processions.

The police informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 163 BNSS.