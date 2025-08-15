Rainproof arrangements at Golkonda Fort for I-Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Following IMD forecast that the state will witness heavy rains in the next two days, State Government made water proof arrangements for Independence Day celebrations at Golkonda Fort as well as in the district headquarters where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers will participate as chief guests in the celebrations respectively.

Water proof tents were erected at Golkonda Fort from where the Chief Minister will hoist the Tricolour and address the people on Friday morning.

State Roads and Buildings department officials said that white waterproof tents were erected at the inner courtyard of the Fort. This year, the familiar open-air seating, about one acre in size — where the parade marches past dignitaries and cultural troupes perform in the Rani Mahal area — is also being sheltered.

The water proof tents will cover the stage where children present cultural performances. Waterproof mats are also being spread over the grass where the parade will take place to provide firm footing.

More than 5,000 guests, including dignitaries, schoolchildren and visitors from across the city, are expected to attend the event. Over 800 police personnel have been deployed in and around the venue. “Security arrangements are in place across the venue and approach routes, with police teams, access control points and crowd management measures. Visitors were advised to carry raincoats and umbrellas.